Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

CALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 439,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,193. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

