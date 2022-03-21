Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings per share of ($1.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,458. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

