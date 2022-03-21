Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

