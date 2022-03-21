Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

CPB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

