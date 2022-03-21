Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kooth (LON:KOO)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.
LON:KOO opened at GBX 270 ($3.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75. Kooth has a 52-week low of GBX 239.80 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 344.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.
