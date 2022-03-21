Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kooth (LON:KOO)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.

LON:KOO opened at GBX 270 ($3.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75. Kooth has a 52-week low of GBX 239.80 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 344.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Kooth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

