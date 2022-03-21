Capital Advantage Inc. Buys Shares of 268,413 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 268,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,566,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 2.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,508,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164,950 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 348,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 160,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period.

Shares of LQDH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.98 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

