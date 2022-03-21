Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $138.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

