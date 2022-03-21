Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COF. Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.64.

NYSE COF opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

