Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.95.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

