CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,173.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,439,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

