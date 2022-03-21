Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Post worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

POST opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

