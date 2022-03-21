Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,901,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,215,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 863,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 312,836 shares during the period.

BSJN opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

