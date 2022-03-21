Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

