Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 8,810 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Community Bank System worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE CBU opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

