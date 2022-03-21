Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $99.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

