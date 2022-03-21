Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $542.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.