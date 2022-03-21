Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $146.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.