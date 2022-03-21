Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 139,021 shares in the last quarter.

BSJO opened at $23.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23.

