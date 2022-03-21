Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,323 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

