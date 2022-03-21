Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

