Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock opened at $241.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.87. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

