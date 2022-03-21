Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE:F opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

