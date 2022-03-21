Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.