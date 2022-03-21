Carnival Co. & (CCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,044,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420,657 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

