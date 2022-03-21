Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

