Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 33,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,150,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.