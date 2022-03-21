Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 33,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,150,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $802.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
