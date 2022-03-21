CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

