Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $48,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $55.86 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

