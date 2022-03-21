Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CLSN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.08. Celsion has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
