Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Central Pacific Financial worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 76.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CPF opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

