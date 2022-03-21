Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 87,300 shares of company stock worth $2,737,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,972,000 after buying an additional 121,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 583,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

