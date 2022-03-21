Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $2,521,250.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -263.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $45.48.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About Certara
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
