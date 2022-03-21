CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of CF stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

