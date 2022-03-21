Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.