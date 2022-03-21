Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $558.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

