Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDSVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
LDSVF stock remained flat at $$11,018.35 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11,105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,824.41. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $8,597.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13,875.50.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.
