Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 88,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

