Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.35 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 28,837,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,695,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

