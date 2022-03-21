Clarus Securities Comments on HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HLS opened at C$15.45 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.62 and a 52-week high of C$21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.32. The stock has a market cap of C$501.37 million and a PE ratio of -29.88.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

