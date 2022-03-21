Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.22). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

