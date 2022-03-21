Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $281.16 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.