Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after buying an additional 138,985 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 437,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after buying an additional 56,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.10 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.