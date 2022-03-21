Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

