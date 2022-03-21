Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $216.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.47. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

