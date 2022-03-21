CoinDeal Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $118.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CDL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $383,949.60 and approximately $118.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00036727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00108741 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

