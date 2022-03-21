ColossusXT Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004005 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,583,408,941 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

