Columbus Macro LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $161.90 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $222.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.65.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

