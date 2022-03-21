Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after acquiring an additional 347,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 983,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 826,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $25.38 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

