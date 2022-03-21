Columbus Macro LLC Sells 199 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

