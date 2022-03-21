Comerica Bank Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in News were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in News by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in News by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in News by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 169,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

